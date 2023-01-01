Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ground beef tacos in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Brighton restaurants that serve ground beef tacos

Achilitos Taqueria image

SEAFOOD

Achilito’s Taqueria Brighton

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ground Beef Taco*$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
Ground Beef Taco Plate*$10.50
Two (2) ground beef tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde served with mexican rice and black beans
Ground Beef Taco Plate*$11.00
Two (2) ground beef tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde served with mexican rice and black beans
More about Achilito’s Taqueria Brighton
Restaurant banner

 

Chilacates - BRIGHTON

1620 Commonwealth ave, Brighton, MA

No reviews yet
Takeout
GROUND BEEF GUERO TACO$4.49
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico., lettuce, sour cream and cheese
More about Chilacates - BRIGHTON

