Mozzarella salad in
Brighton
/
Brighton
/
Mozzarella Salad
Brighton restaurants that serve mozzarella salad
Little Pizza King
2731, 389 Washington St, Brighton
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken with Fresh Mozzarella Salad
$12.50
More about Little Pizza King
TAPAS
Brighton Bodega
328 Washington St, Brighton
Avg 4.5
(282 reviews)
HIERLOOM TOMATO + BUFFALO MOZZARELLA SALAD
$19.00
AVOCADO | BLUEBERRY | PESTO CROSTINI | ARUGULA
More about Brighton Bodega
