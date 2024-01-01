Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Brighton restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Craft Food Halls - 1234 Soldiers Field Road - Studio Hotel - Allston

1234 Soldiers Field Road, Boston

Mushroom Truffle Burger$15.95
8oz Sous Vide Burger, Mushrooms, Black Garlic Truffle Aioli, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Brioche Bun.
*** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE**
All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink EDGE TO EDGE. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
Ziggy's - 583 Washington Street

583 Washington Street, Brighton

Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.95
Double patty. Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, and grilled onions. With a side of French fries
