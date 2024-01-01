Mushroom burgers in Brighton

8oz Sous Vide Burger, Mushrooms, Black Garlic Truffle Aioli, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Brioche Bun.

*** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE**

All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink EDGE TO EDGE. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***

