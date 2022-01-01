Paninis in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve paninis
More about Cafe Services - Brighton Marine
Cafe Services - Brighton Marine
77 Warren Street, Brighton
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$6.79
Chicken with provolone, roasted red pepper, tomato, spinach and pesto served on ciabatta
|Chicken Caprese Panini
|$6.50
Grilled chicken with basil, tomato, fresh mozzarella and balsamic dressing on ciabatta bread
|Portabella Panini
|$6.99
Roasted Portabella with sauteed onion, fresh mozzarella and balsamic on ciabatta bread