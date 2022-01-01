Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Brighton restaurants that serve pork belly

Brighton Bodega image

TAPAS

Brighton Bodega

328 Washington St, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PORK BELLY LETTUCE WRAPS$18.00
PLUMS | PICKLED JIMMY NARDELLO PEPPERS | MINT | FISH SAUCE DRESSING
More about Brighton Bodega
Grilled Pork Belly (Samgyupsal) Bowl image

 

Perillas - Brighton

380 Western Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Pork Belly (Samgyupsal) Bowl$13.50
Korean BBQ in a bowl! Grilled Pork Belly with scallion salad, house bbq paste, kimchi cukes and sesame oil served over a bed of white rice.
before placing your order, please inform us if you or someone in your party has an allergy
More about Perillas - Brighton
Peka Restaurant image

TAPAS

Peka Restaurant

304 Washington st, Brighton

Avg 4.7 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly$11.50
Crispy pork belly topped with caramelized onions, passion fruit, and barbecue jalapeño sauce.
More about Peka Restaurant

