Quesadillas in Brighton

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

77 Warren Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$6.50
Grilled Chicken, onion and pepper with cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla served with sour cream and salsa
Chicken Parmesan Quesadilla$6.79
Breaded Chicken with Mozzarella and Marinara on a flour tortilla
Cheese Quesadilla$4.50
Grilled Onions and Peppers with cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla served with sour cream and salsa
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Article 24

458 Western Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (551 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$14.00
Served with pico and sour cream
More about Article 24
Consumer pic

 

El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton

2197 Commonwealth Ave,, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$4.95
Chicken Quesadilla$6.95
Kids Quesadilla$4.50
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton
Spicy Pork Quesadilla image

 

Perillas - Brighton

380 Western Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Pork Quesadilla$13.50
Pork marinated in our spicy house gochujang sauce, Mexican blend cheese, flour tortilla, and scallion salad. Topped with a drizzle of Aji Verde and Gochujang Aioli.
before placing your order, please inform us if you or someone in your party has an allergy
More about Perillas - Brighton
Peka Restaurant image

TAPAS

Peka Restaurant

304 Washington st, Brighton

Avg 4.7 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Dinner$15.00
Cheese: Oaxaca Cheese, pico de gallo
Chicken: Roasted Chicken, black beans, roasted corn, Oaxaca cheese
Shrimp: Shrimp, bacon, jalapeño, and Oaxaca cheese
Cubano: Pernil, Oaxaca cheese, pickles, baby arugula, Cubano aioli
More about Peka Restaurant
Achilitos Taqueria image

SEAFOOD

Achilitos Taqueria

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Bean Quesadilla*$8.50
Crispy black beans and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla*$9.50
Crispy chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Fajita Quesadilla*$9.50
Crispy fajita and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
More about Achilitos Taqueria
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1936 Beacon Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Tofu Quesadilla (V)$11.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Tofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Carnitas Quesadilla$12.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cityside American Tavern - Boston

1960 Beacon St, Brighton

Avg 3.8 (1116 reviews)
Takeout
BURNT ENDS QUESADILLA$14.00
SMOKED BRISKET · ROASTED CORN · PICKLED RED ONION · PEPPERJACK · COTIJA CHEESE · GAUCAMOLE · PICO DE GALLO · MEXICAN CREMA
More about Cityside American Tavern - Boston

