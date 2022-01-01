Quesadillas in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve quesadillas
Cafe Services
77 Warren Street, Brighton
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.50
Grilled Chicken, onion and pepper with cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla served with sour cream and salsa
|Chicken Parmesan Quesadilla
|$6.79
Breaded Chicken with Mozzarella and Marinara on a flour tortilla
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.50
Grilled Onions and Peppers with cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla served with sour cream and salsa
Article 24
458 Western Ave, Brighton
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
Served with pico and sour cream
El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton
2197 Commonwealth Ave,, Brighton
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.95
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.95
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.50
Perillas - Brighton
380 Western Ave, Boston
|Spicy Pork Quesadilla
|$13.50
Pork marinated in our spicy house gochujang sauce, Mexican blend cheese, flour tortilla, and scallion salad. Topped with a drizzle of Aji Verde and Gochujang Aioli.
Peka Restaurant
304 Washington st, Brighton
|Quesadilla Dinner
|$15.00
Cheese: Oaxaca Cheese, pico de gallo
Chicken: Roasted Chicken, black beans, roasted corn, Oaxaca cheese
Shrimp: Shrimp, bacon, jalapeño, and Oaxaca cheese
Cubano: Pernil, Oaxaca cheese, pickles, baby arugula, Cubano aioli
Achilitos Taqueria
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Black Bean Quesadilla*
|$8.50
Crispy black beans and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
|Chicken Quesadilla*
|$9.50
Crispy chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
|Fajita Quesadilla*
|$9.50
Crispy fajita and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Amelia's Taqueria
1936 Beacon Street, Brighton
|Grilled Tofu Quesadilla (V)
|$11.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Tofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$12.80
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Cityside American Tavern - Boston
1960 Beacon St, Brighton
|BURNT ENDS QUESADILLA
|$14.00
SMOKED BRISKET · ROASTED CORN · PICKLED RED ONION · PEPPERJACK · COTIJA CHEESE · GAUCAMOLE · PICO DE GALLO · MEXICAN CREMA
