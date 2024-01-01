Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rangoon in
Brighton
/
Brighton
/
Rangoon
Brighton restaurants that serve rangoon
TAPAS
Brighton Bodega
328 Washington St, Brighton
Avg 4.5
(282 reviews)
LOBSTER RANGOONS
$15.00
GOCHUJANG + THAI BASIL CREAM CHEESE I PEACH SWEET + SOUR
More about Brighton Bodega
My Happy Hunan Kitchen
1926 Beacon Street, Brighton
No reviews yet
蟹角 Crab Rangoon (8)
$12.00
More about My Happy Hunan Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton
Garden Salad
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Honey Chicken
Caesar Salad
Shrimp Tacos
Mozzarella Salad
Lobsters
Chicken Parmesan
Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore
Allston/Brighton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More near Brighton to explore
Cambridge
Avg 4.3
(182 restaurants)
Brookline
Avg 4.3
(60 restaurants)
Allston
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Newton Center
No reviews yet
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(12 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(700 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(129 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(428 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(502 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(181 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1376 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1166 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(512 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston