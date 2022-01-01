Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve salmon

Grilled Salmon with Garlic Green Beans image

 

Little Pecan Bistro

296 washington st, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon with Garlic Green Beans$22.99
Fresh Parsley/Lemon zested Salmon Grilled, Sautéed Garlic Green Beans, healthy option!
Summer Salmon Taco$12.25
Little Pecan Salmon Salad with Mayo and Garlic, Tomato Salsa, Romaine. Light, refreshing, , limited Order.
More about Little Pecan Bistro
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer

383 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Landwer’s Smoked Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Parmesan Cheese, Capers.
Salmon Benedict$16.00
Poached Eggs on a Toasted English Muffin, Smoked Salmon, Creme Fraiche, Fried Capers, Hollandaise Sauce.
Served with crushed potatoes
Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens
More about Cafe Landwer

