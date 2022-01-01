Salmon in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve salmon
More about Little Pecan Bistro
Little Pecan Bistro
296 washington st, Brighton
|Grilled Salmon with Garlic Green Beans
|$22.99
Fresh Parsley/Lemon zested Salmon Grilled, Sautéed Garlic Green Beans, healthy option!
|Summer Salmon Taco
|$12.25
Little Pecan Salmon Salad with Mayo and Garlic, Tomato Salsa, Romaine. Light, refreshing, , limited Order.
More about Cafe Landwer
Cafe Landwer
383 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston
|Landwer’s Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Parmesan Cheese, Capers.
|Salmon Benedict
|$16.00
Poached Eggs on a Toasted English Muffin, Smoked Salmon, Creme Fraiche, Fried Capers, Hollandaise Sauce.
Served with crushed potatoes
Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens