Shawarma in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Brighton restaurants that serve shawarma

Cafe Landwer - Cleveland Circle

383 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$13.00
Chicken Shawarma with Tahini, Pickles and Chopped Salad
Chicken Shawarma$17.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions, Served with Side of Rice and Tahini.
More about Cafe Landwer - Cleveland Circle
In House Cafe

132 Chestnut Hill Ave, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Shawarma Wrap$10.99
Marinated Lamb/Beef grilled with onion, pepper, and tomato over lettuce or parsley and topped with garlic tahini sauce
*Eating raw food or under food Beef, Lamp, Poultry, Seafoods, Eggs and Milk. May increase RISK of foodborne illness
Chicken kebab Shawarma Plate$14.99
Seasoned chicken grilled and laid over a bed of rice served with salad and hummus
*Eating raw food or under food Beef,
Lamp, Poultry, Seafoods, Eggs and Milk.
May increase RISK of food-borne illness
More about In House Cafe
Hummus V' Hummus

525 Western Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shawarma Bowl$14.00
More about Hummus V' Hummus

