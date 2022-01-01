Shawarma in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve shawarma
Cafe Landwer - Cleveland Circle
383 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston
|Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl
|$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$13.00
Chicken Shawarma with Tahini, Pickles and Chopped Salad
|Chicken Shawarma
|$17.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions, Served with Side of Rice and Tahini.
In House Cafe
132 Chestnut Hill Ave, Brighton
|Lamb Shawarma Wrap
|$10.99
Marinated Lamb/Beef grilled with onion, pepper, and tomato over lettuce or parsley and topped with garlic tahini sauce
|Chicken kebab Shawarma Plate
|$14.99
Seasoned chicken grilled and laid over a bed of rice served with salad and hummus
