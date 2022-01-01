Short ribs in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve short ribs
Article 24
458 Western Ave, Brighton
|Braised Short Rib
|$22.00
Roasted garlic smashed potatoes, asparagus, demi glaze
Little Pecan Bistro
296 washington st, Brighton
|Teriyaki Short Rib Mac & Cheese Bowl
|$19.24
Teriyaki Short Rib, Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Recommend Adding Insanely Hot House Sauce +$2.00
Devlin's
332 Washington Street, Brighton
|SHORT RIB AND GUINNESS SHEPHERDS PIE
|$22.00
whipped potato crust | baby carrots + brussels sprouts
Perillas - Brighton
380 Western Ave, Boston
|Kalbi (Short Rib) Bowl
|$16.50
Korean BBQ marinated short ribs with kimchi cucumbers and soy vinaigrette salad over a bed of white rice.
before placing your order, please inform us if you or someone in your party has an allergy