Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Achilitos Taqueria image

SEAFOOD

Achilitos Taqueria

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Burrito*$11.00
Grilled shrimp (4), mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle
Fish & Shrimp Burrito*$12.50
Flour tortilla burrito served with grilled shrimp (3) & Cod, mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle
Shrimp & Chorizo Burrito*$12.00
Grilled wild shrimp (3), & chorizo, mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, and smokey taquera slasa
More about Achilitos Taqueria
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1936 Beacon Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$14.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton

Clams

Salmon

Mozzarella Sticks

Steak Bowls

Chicken Parmesan

Ceviche

Shrimp Quesadillas

Tostadas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore

Allston/Brighton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Brighton to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston