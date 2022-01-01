Shrimp burritos in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
SEAFOOD
Achilitos Taqueria
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Grilled Shrimp Burrito*
|$11.00
Grilled shrimp (4), mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle
|Fish & Shrimp Burrito*
|$12.50
Flour tortilla burrito served with grilled shrimp (3) & Cod, mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet chipotle
|Shrimp & Chorizo Burrito*
|$12.00
Grilled wild shrimp (3), & chorizo, mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, and smokey taquera slasa