Shrimp quesadillas in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
More about Achilitos Taqueria
SEAFOOD
Achilitos Taqueria
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Shrimp and Steak Quesadilla*
|$12.00
Crispy steak, chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
|Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla*
|$11.00
Crispy shrimp and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
|Shrimp and Chicken Quesadilla*
|$12.00
Crispy shrimp, chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream