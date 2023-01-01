Shrimp salad in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve shrimp salad
TAPAS
Brighton Bodega
328 Washington St, Brighton
|SHRIMP + PAPAYA SALAD
|$16.00
PEANUT | THAI CHILI | HERBS | FISH SAUCE DRESSING
SEAFOOD
Achilito’s Taqueria Brighton
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Grilled Shrimp Salad*
|$13.00
Grilled shrimp, mexican rice, black bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with chipotle mayo
|Baja Shrimp Salad*
|$11.50
Your choice salad bowl served with fried wild shrimp (3), mango salsa, sweet plantains, mexican rice, black beans, queso fresco, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.