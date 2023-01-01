Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Brighton Bodega image

TAPAS

Brighton Bodega

328 Washington St, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP + PAPAYA SALAD$16.00
PEANUT | THAI CHILI | HERBS | FISH SAUCE DRESSING
More about Brighton Bodega
Achilitos Taqueria image

SEAFOOD

Achilito’s Taqueria Brighton

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Salad*$13.00
Grilled shrimp, mexican rice, black bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cotija cheese, topped with chipotle mayo
Baja Shrimp Salad*$11.50
Your choice salad bowl served with fried wild shrimp (3), mango salsa, sweet plantains, mexican rice, black beans, queso fresco, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
More about Achilito’s Taqueria Brighton

Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton

Sweet Potato Fries

French Toast

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mussels

Hummus

Teriyaki Bowls

Steak Burritos

Risotto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore

Allston/Brighton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Brighton to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (653 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1191 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1038 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston