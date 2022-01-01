Shrimp tacos in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Devlin's
332 Washington Street, Brighton
|POPCORN SHRIMP TACOS
|$18.00
guac | creamy slaw | watermelon pico de gallo | rice + bean
SEAFOOD
Achilitos Taqueria
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Grilled Shrimp Taco Plate*
|$12.00
Two (2) grilled shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde, served with mexican rice and black beans
|Grilled Shrimp Taco*
|$5.50
Corn tortilla topped with grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
|Baja Shrimp Taco*
|$5.50
Corn tortilla topped with fried shrimp, mango salsa and chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.