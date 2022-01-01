Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Brighton restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Devlin's image

 

Devlin's

332 Washington Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
POPCORN SHRIMP TACOS$18.00
guac | creamy slaw | watermelon pico de gallo | rice + bean
More about Devlin's
Achilitos Taqueria image

SEAFOOD

Achilitos Taqueria

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Taco Plate*$12.00
Two (2) grilled shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde, served with mexican rice and black beans
Grilled Shrimp Taco*$5.50
Corn tortilla topped with grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
Baja Shrimp Taco*$5.50
Corn tortilla topped with fried shrimp, mango salsa and chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
More about Achilitos Taqueria
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1936 Beacon Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$6.30
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Shrimp, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria

