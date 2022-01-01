Steak tacos in Brighton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Devlin's image

 

Devlin's

332 Washington Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*STEAK + EGGS TACOS (B)$17.00
guac | onion + cilantro | cotija | habanero salsa | rice + beans
*RIB EYE STEAK TACOS$18.00
guac | onion + cilantro | cotija cheese | habanero salsa | rice + beans - gf
More about Devlin's
Brighton Bodega image

TAPAS

Brighton Bodega

328 Washington St, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
RIB EYE STEAK TACOS$17.00
GUAC | COTIJA CHEESES | ONION CILANTRO | SERRANO SALSA
More about Brighton Bodega
Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen

190 N. Beacon street, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tip Tacos$15.00
Pickled Cabbage, Cotija, Altbier Steak Sauce, Fried Shallots
More about Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen
Achilitos Taqueria image

SEAFOOD

Achilitos Taqueria

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ancho Steak Taco*$4.50
Corn tortilla topped with ancho steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
Steak Taco Plate*$12.00
Two (2) steak tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde, served with mexican rice and black beans
Spicy Steak Taco*$4.50
Corn tortilla topped with spicy steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
More about Achilitos Taqueria
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1936 Beacon Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tacos$5.30
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Steak, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria

