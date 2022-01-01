Steak tacos in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve steak tacos
Devlin's
332 Washington Street, Brighton
|*STEAK + EGGS TACOS (B)
|$17.00
guac | onion + cilantro | cotija | habanero salsa | rice + beans
|*RIB EYE STEAK TACOS
|$18.00
guac | onion + cilantro | cotija cheese | habanero salsa | rice + beans - gf
Brighton Bodega
328 Washington St, Brighton
|RIB EYE STEAK TACOS
|$17.00
GUAC | COTIJA CHEESES | ONION CILANTRO | SERRANO SALSA
Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen
190 N. Beacon street, Brighton
|Steak Tip Tacos
|$15.00
Pickled Cabbage, Cotija, Altbier Steak Sauce, Fried Shallots
Achilitos Taqueria
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Ancho Steak Taco*
|$4.50
Corn tortilla topped with ancho steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
|Steak Taco Plate*
|$12.00
Two (2) steak tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde, served with mexican rice and black beans
|Spicy Steak Taco*
|$4.50
Corn tortilla topped with spicy steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese