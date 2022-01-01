Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve tacos

Blackbird Doughnuts® image

 

Blackbird Doughnuts®

100 Holton St., -

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BREAKFAST TACOS (gf)
scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese corn tortilla (gf)
More about Blackbird Doughnuts®
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Article 24

458 Western Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (551 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Barbacoa Tacos$14.00
3 tacos, lettuce, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli
Breakfast Tacos$14.00
crispy potatoes, pico, chipotle aioli, scrambled eggs, queso fresco
Ranchero Chicken Tacos$14.00
3 tacos, shredded chicken, lettuce, queso fresco, chipotle lime aioli
More about Article 24
Item pic

 

Little Pecan Bistro

296 washington st, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Santa FE Fish Taco$13.25
White Fish, Vinegar Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Pickled Jalapenos, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cilantro.
Fried Avocado Taco$11.25
Panko Fried Avocado, Pickled Sweet Onions, Charred Corn Serrano Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema Cilantro.
Short Way Home Tacos$14.25
2 Tacos with our Braised Short Rib. Over Crunchy Cabbage, Drizzled with Kimchi Aioli. Topped with Cilantro and Chipotle Black Beans.
More about Little Pecan Bistro
Devlin's image

 

Devlin's

332 Washington Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
$10 TACO TUESDAY$10.00
any taco from our menu served with rice + beans
*STEAK + EGGS TACOS (B)$17.00
guac | onion + cilantro | cotija | habanero salsa | rice + beans
*RIB EYE STEAK TACOS$18.00
guac | onion + cilantro | cotija cheese | habanero salsa | rice + beans - gf
More about Devlin's
Consumer pic

 

El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton

2197 Commonwealth Ave,, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Taco$10.95
Carmelos Taco$10.95
Rajas Taco$7.50
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton
Brighton Bodega image

TAPAS

Brighton Bodega

328 Washington St, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
RIB EYE STEAK TACOS$17.00
GUAC | COTIJA CHEESES | ONION CILANTRO | SERRANO SALSA
More about Brighton Bodega
Peka Restaurant image

TAPAS

Peka Restaurant

304 Washington st, Brighton

Avg 4.7 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Los Tacos de Guadalupe$4.50
Fish- Mahi-Mahi, garlic aioli, spicy cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese
Steak- Grilled skirt steak, cherry tomatoes, onion, jalapeño
Carnitas- Tomatillo salsa, red onions, cotija cheese
Shrimp- black beans, roasted corn, red pepper sauce
Veggie- Corn, yellow squash, zucchini, jicama
More about Peka Restaurant
Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen

190 N. Beacon street, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tip Tacos$15.00
Pickled Cabbage, Cotija, Altbier Steak Sauce, Fried Shallots
More about Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Achilitos Taqueria

160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Cod Taco*$5.50
Corn tortilla topped with fried cod, mango salsa and chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
3 BIRRIA TACO$16.00
slow cooked beef and cheese served on an enchilada tortilla, topped with cilantro, onions and dipping sauce. quantity 3
BIRRIA TACO$6.00
slow cooked beef and cheese served on an enchilada tortilla, topped with cilantro, onions and dipping sauce. quantity 1
More about Achilitos Taqueria
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1936 Beacon Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Tacos$4.80
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Shrimp Tacos$6.30
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Shrimp, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Vegetable Tacos$4.80
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cityside American Tavern - Boston

1960 Beacon St, Brighton

Avg 3.8 (1116 reviews)
Takeout
FISH TACOS$16.00
SEASONED WHITE FISH · MEXICAN SLAW · AJI AMARILLO SAUCE · PICKELED RED ONION · CILANTRO · CHARRED AVOCADO · FRIED PLANTAINS
FISH TACOS$16.00
SEASONED WHITE FISH · MEXICAN SLAW · AJI AMARILLO SAUCE · PICKELED RED ONION · CILANTRO · CHARRED AVOCADO · FRIED PLANTAINS
More about Cityside American Tavern - Boston

Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton

Cheese Pizza

Leche Cake

Enchiladas

Shrimp Burritos

Cannolis

Chicken Salad

Clams

Curly Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brighton to explore

Allston/Brighton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Brighton to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston