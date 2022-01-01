Tacos in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve tacos
Blackbird Doughnuts®
100 Holton St., -
|BREAKFAST TACOS (gf)
scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese corn tortilla (gf)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Article 24
458 Western Ave, Brighton
|Beef Barbacoa Tacos
|$14.00
3 tacos, lettuce, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli
|Breakfast Tacos
|$14.00
crispy potatoes, pico, chipotle aioli, scrambled eggs, queso fresco
|Ranchero Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
3 tacos, shredded chicken, lettuce, queso fresco, chipotle lime aioli
Little Pecan Bistro
296 washington st, Brighton
|Santa FE Fish Taco
|$13.25
White Fish, Vinegar Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Pickled Jalapenos, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cilantro.
|Fried Avocado Taco
|$11.25
Panko Fried Avocado, Pickled Sweet Onions, Charred Corn Serrano Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema Cilantro.
|Short Way Home Tacos
|$14.25
2 Tacos with our Braised Short Rib. Over Crunchy Cabbage, Drizzled with Kimchi Aioli. Topped with Cilantro and Chipotle Black Beans.
Devlin's
332 Washington Street, Brighton
|$10 TACO TUESDAY
|$10.00
any taco from our menu served with rice + beans
|*STEAK + EGGS TACOS (B)
|$17.00
guac | onion + cilantro | cotija | habanero salsa | rice + beans
|*RIB EYE STEAK TACOS
|$18.00
guac | onion + cilantro | cotija cheese | habanero salsa | rice + beans - gf
El Pelon Taqueria - Brighton
2197 Commonwealth Ave,, Brighton
|Fish Taco
|$10.95
|Carmelos Taco
|$10.95
|Rajas Taco
|$7.50
TAPAS
Brighton Bodega
328 Washington St, Brighton
|RIB EYE STEAK TACOS
|$17.00
GUAC | COTIJA CHEESES | ONION CILANTRO | SERRANO SALSA
TAPAS
Peka Restaurant
304 Washington st, Brighton
|Los Tacos de Guadalupe
|$4.50
Fish- Mahi-Mahi, garlic aioli, spicy cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese
Steak- Grilled skirt steak, cherry tomatoes, onion, jalapeño
Carnitas- Tomatillo salsa, red onions, cotija cheese
Shrimp- black beans, roasted corn, red pepper sauce
Veggie- Corn, yellow squash, zucchini, jicama
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Brato Brewhouse & Kitchen
190 N. Beacon street, Brighton
|Steak Tip Tacos
|$15.00
Pickled Cabbage, Cotija, Altbier Steak Sauce, Fried Shallots
SEAFOOD
Achilitos Taqueria
160 Chestnut Hill ave, Brighton
|Baja Cod Taco*
|$5.50
Corn tortilla topped with fried cod, mango salsa and chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
|3 BIRRIA TACO
|$16.00
slow cooked beef and cheese served on an enchilada tortilla, topped with cilantro, onions and dipping sauce. quantity 3
|BIRRIA TACO
|$6.00
slow cooked beef and cheese served on an enchilada tortilla, topped with cilantro, onions and dipping sauce. quantity 1
Amelia's Taqueria
1936 Beacon Street, Brighton
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$4.80
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$6.30
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Shrimp, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Grilled Vegetable Tacos
|$4.80
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cityside American Tavern - Boston
1960 Beacon St, Brighton
|FISH TACOS
|$16.00
SEASONED WHITE FISH · MEXICAN SLAW · AJI AMARILLO SAUCE · PICKELED RED ONION · CILANTRO · CHARRED AVOCADO · FRIED PLANTAINS
