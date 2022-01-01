Tarts in Brighton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Little Pecan Bistro

296 washington st, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brown Sugar Pecan Tart$8.50
Classic American Pecan Pie. Limited Daily Order :P
More about Little Pecan Bistro
Brighton Bodega image

TAPAS

Brighton Bodega

328 Washington St, Brighton

Avg 4.5 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
WARM CARAMEL APPLE TART$10.00
VANILLA BEAN | GELATO
More about Brighton Bodega

