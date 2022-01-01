Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tarts in
Brighton
/
Brighton
/
Tarts
Brighton restaurants that serve tarts
Little Pecan Bistro
296 washington st, Brighton
No reviews yet
Brown Sugar Pecan Tart
$8.50
Classic American Pecan Pie. Limited Daily Order :P
More about Little Pecan Bistro
TAPAS
Brighton Bodega
328 Washington St, Brighton
Avg 4.5
(282 reviews)
WARM CARAMEL APPLE TART
$10.00
VANILLA BEAN | GELATO
More about Brighton Bodega
