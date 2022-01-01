Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Brighton restaurants that serve tiramisu

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN

Tasca Restaurant

1612 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.4 (903 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$7.00
Espresso Soaked ladyfingers topped with sweetened mascarpone cheese.
More about Tasca Restaurant
Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana

435 Faneuil St, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.49
More about Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana

