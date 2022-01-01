Tuna salad in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
77 Warren Street, Brighton
|Classic Tuna Salad on Wheat
|$5.79
Tuna Salad, Lettuce & Tomato Served on Fresh Country Wheat Bread.
More about Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana
435 Faneuil St, Brighton
|Tuna Salad
|$11.99
Crispy romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion & kalamata olives. Topped with homemade tuna salad.
|Tuna Salad Sub
|$11.90
Home prepared with white tuna meat, romaine lettuce and ripe tomatoe.