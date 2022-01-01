Brighton restaurants you'll love

Brighton restaurants
Toast
  • Brighton

Brighton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Greek
Middle Eastern
Must-try Brighton restaurants

Rollin Stone Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Rollin Stone Wood Fired Pizza

9406 Village Pl Blvd, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" CLASSIC PEPPERONI$15.79
10" MARGHERITA$8.79
14" MARGHERITA$15.79
More about Rollin Stone Wood Fired Pizza
Poke Fresh image

SMOKED SALMON • POKE

Poke Fresh

9864 E Grand River Ave #120, Brighton

Avg 4.7 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Island Classic$10.95
Ahi tuna, sweet onion, scallions, cucumber, pineapple, seaweed salad, hawaiian salt, sesame seeds, & ginger ponzu sauce
Heat Wave
Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, jalapeño, cucumber, purple cabbage, onion crisps, wonton strips, & spicy mayo
Land & Sea
Shrimp, chicken, pineapple, corn, edamame, scallions, & garlic teriyaki
More about Poke Fresh
Gus's Carryout image

PIZZA

Gus's Carryout

8694 W Grand River Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.2 (307 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM Greek Salad$7.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. (Feeds 2)
Mostaccioli Ala Carte$9.99
Served with meat sauce or marinara
RG Greek Salad$12.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 3-4)
More about Gus's Carryout
Greecian Island Restaurant image

 

Greecian Island Restaurant

9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.4 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Supreme$7.09
Slices of seasoned lamb and beef rolled in fresh pita bread with onions, tomato, feta cheese, shredded lettuce, and housemade gyros sauce.
Breakfast Sandwich$2.99
Fried egg with your choice of sausage patty, ham, or bacon with American cheese. Served on an English muffin.
Coney Island Hot Dog$3.19
Juicy hot dog topped with meaty chili, mustard, and onions.
More about Greecian Island Restaurant
Picasso @ BCSC Café image

 

University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care

7500 Challis Road, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#28 | Chicken Caesar Tweener
Chicken | Parmesan | Lettuce | Caesar Dressing | Choice of Tortilla
Maurice Salad
Mixed Greens | Ham | Turkey | Swiss Cheese | Tomato | Sweet Pickle | Egg | Maurice Dressing
#3 | Dali's Surreal Veggie
Hummus or Cream Cheese | Avocado | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Cucumber | Honey Dijon Mustard
More about University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care
Pita Way image

 

Pita Way

9290 Lee Rd #103, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
-Chicken Tenders and Fries$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
-Pita Way Bowl$11.99
Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!
-Mini Combos$39.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
More about Pita Way
Wooden Spoon image

 

Wooden Spoon

675 W Grand River, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sandwich of the Week$13.00
we will be posting this weeks feature on our social media
Cherry Festival$15.00
Artisan lettuce, dried cherries and cranberries, cashews, goat cheese, shredded chicken
with apple cider vinaigrette & granny smith apple
Frankly My Dear$11.00
fresh mozzarella cheese and basil pesto on grilled sourdough, with marinara
More about Wooden Spoon
El Arbol image

 

El Arbol

140 W Main Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp$5.50
ADOBO GRILLED SHRIMP, CUCUMBER, HABNERO-MANGO SALSA, CILANTRO
Wet Burrito$12.00
refried beans, spanish rice, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, pico, pickled jalapenos, queso on the side
**CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE**
Carne Asada$6.00
GRILLED SKIRT STEAK, SALSA ROJA, PICKLED ONION, ROASTED POBLANO, CILANTRO
More about El Arbol
GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE image

 

GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE

201 West Main St, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pig Pen Fries$11.99
Seasoned waffle fries topped with: melted 3-cheese blend, pulled pork, smoked cherry wood bacon bits. Finished with a sprinkle of diced scallions.
Combo Plater - Big Barnyard$30.99
Smoked Low & Slow; Dry rubbed ribs, pulled pork, “G” House brisket, sausage, served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.
St. Louis Style Ribs$27.99
Dry rubbed, smoked “Low & Slow” to perfection - sauce on the side cuz we’ve got nothin to hide! Served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.
More about GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE
JEZEBELS image

 

JEZEBELS

205 West Main Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FISH N' CHIPS$17.95
Great Lakes Walleye Panko Breaded and Fried Till Golden. Served With Fries.
THE BURGER$11.95
1/2 Pound Angus Beef with Ketchup Lettuce and Mayo. Shown With Optional Cheese
THE JEZEBEL$13.95
Our Signature Chicken Sandwich
More about JEZEBELS
Bourbons image

 

Bourbons

440 W. Main St., Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bourbons
Brighton Bar & Grill image

 

Brighton Bar & Grill

400 West Main Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Brighton Bar & Grill
Detroit Wing Co image

 

Detroit Wing Co

8593 W Grand River Avenue, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic 8 Piece$11.59
Bleu Cheese$0.99
DWC Mac N Cheese
More about Detroit Wing Co
Restaurant banner

 

Brighton Bar & Grill

400 w main st., Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Brighton Bar & Grill

