Brighton restaurants you'll love

More about Rollin Stone Wood Fired Pizza
Rollin Stone Wood Fired Pizza
9406 Village Pl Blvd, Brighton
|Popular items
|14" CLASSIC PEPPERONI
|$15.79
|10" MARGHERITA
|$8.79
|14" MARGHERITA
|$15.79
More about Poke Fresh
SMOKED SALMON • POKE
Poke Fresh
9864 E Grand River Ave #120, Brighton
|Popular items
|Island Classic
|$10.95
Ahi tuna, sweet onion, scallions, cucumber, pineapple, seaweed salad, hawaiian salt, sesame seeds, & ginger ponzu sauce
|Heat Wave
Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, jalapeño, cucumber, purple cabbage, onion crisps, wonton strips, & spicy mayo
|Land & Sea
Shrimp, chicken, pineapple, corn, edamame, scallions, & garlic teriyaki
More about Gus's Carryout
PIZZA
Gus's Carryout
8694 W Grand River Ave, Brighton
|Popular items
|SM Greek Salad
|$7.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. (Feeds 2)
|Mostaccioli Ala Carte
|$9.99
Served with meat sauce or marinara
|RG Greek Salad
|$12.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 3-4)
More about Greecian Island Restaurant
Greecian Island Restaurant
9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton
|Popular items
|Gyro Supreme
|$7.09
Slices of seasoned lamb and beef rolled in fresh pita bread with onions, tomato, feta cheese, shredded lettuce, and housemade gyros sauce.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$2.99
Fried egg with your choice of sausage patty, ham, or bacon with American cheese. Served on an English muffin.
|Coney Island Hot Dog
|$3.19
Juicy hot dog topped with meaty chili, mustard, and onions.
More about University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care
University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care
7500 Challis Road, Brighton
|Popular items
|#28 | Chicken Caesar Tweener
Chicken | Parmesan | Lettuce | Caesar Dressing | Choice of Tortilla
|Maurice Salad
Mixed Greens | Ham | Turkey | Swiss Cheese | Tomato | Sweet Pickle | Egg | Maurice Dressing
|#3 | Dali's Surreal Veggie
Hummus or Cream Cheese | Avocado | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Cucumber | Honey Dijon Mustard
More about Pita Way
Pita Way
9290 Lee Rd #103, Brighton
|Popular items
|-Chicken Tenders and Fries
|$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
|-Pita Way Bowl
|$11.99
Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!
|-Mini Combos
|$39.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
More about Wooden Spoon
Wooden Spoon
675 W Grand River, Brighton
|Popular items
|Sandwich of the Week
|$13.00
we will be posting this weeks feature on our social media
|Cherry Festival
|$15.00
Artisan lettuce, dried cherries and cranberries, cashews, goat cheese, shredded chicken
with apple cider vinaigrette & granny smith apple
|Frankly My Dear
|$11.00
fresh mozzarella cheese and basil pesto on grilled sourdough, with marinara
More about El Arbol
El Arbol
140 W Main Street, Brighton
|Popular items
|Shrimp
|$5.50
ADOBO GRILLED SHRIMP, CUCUMBER, HABNERO-MANGO SALSA, CILANTRO
|Wet Burrito
|$12.00
refried beans, spanish rice, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, pico, pickled jalapenos, queso on the side
**CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE**
|Carne Asada
|$6.00
GRILLED SKIRT STEAK, SALSA ROJA, PICKLED ONION, ROASTED POBLANO, CILANTRO
More about GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE
GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE
201 West Main St, Brighton
|Popular items
|Pig Pen Fries
|$11.99
Seasoned waffle fries topped with: melted 3-cheese blend, pulled pork, smoked cherry wood bacon bits. Finished with a sprinkle of diced scallions.
|Combo Plater - Big Barnyard
|$30.99
Smoked Low & Slow; Dry rubbed ribs, pulled pork, “G” House brisket, sausage, served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.
|St. Louis Style Ribs
|$27.99
Dry rubbed, smoked “Low & Slow” to perfection - sauce on the side cuz we’ve got nothin to hide! Served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.
More about JEZEBELS
JEZEBELS
205 West Main Street, Brighton
|Popular items
|FISH N' CHIPS
|$17.95
Great Lakes Walleye Panko Breaded and Fried Till Golden. Served With Fries.
|THE BURGER
|$11.95
1/2 Pound Angus Beef with Ketchup Lettuce and Mayo. Shown With Optional Cheese
|THE JEZEBEL
|$13.95
Our Signature Chicken Sandwich
More about Detroit Wing Co
Detroit Wing Co
8593 W Grand River Avenue, Brighton
|Popular items
|Classic 8 Piece
|$11.59
|Bleu Cheese
|$0.99
|DWC Mac N Cheese
More about Brighton Bar & Grill
Brighton Bar & Grill
400 w main st., Brighton