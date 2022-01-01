Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Brighton

Brighton restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

 

Greecian Island Restaurant

9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.4 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$3.19
More about Greecian Island Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pita Way - Brighton

9290 Lee Rd #103, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
-Walnut Baklava Cheesecake
Baklava
BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE SLICE$6.99
More about Pita Way - Brighton

