Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve brisket

Consumer pic

 

Label Kitchen & Bar

125 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Tacos$16.00
More about Label Kitchen & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Cozy Inn - 10906 Grand River Rd

10906 Grand River Rd, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Quesadilla$12.00
More about Cozy Inn - 10906 Grand River Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton

Greek Salad

Chili

Coleslaw

Pudding

Garden Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Pies

Map

More near Brighton to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (785 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston