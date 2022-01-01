Chicken salad in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Greecian Island Restaurant
Greecian Island Restaurant
9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton
|Chicken Salad Plate
|$9.59
Fresh made chicken salad served with a hard-boiled egg, tomato, Swiss and American cheeses, and coleslaw on a lettuce leaf.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.99
Creamy and delicious! Served on toasted white bread.
|Grilled Chicken Greek Salad
|$10.29
Fresh marinated chicken breast carefully grilled and sliced atop crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.