Chicken salad in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Brighton restaurants that serve chicken salad

Greecian Island Restaurant

9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.4 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Plate$9.59
Fresh made chicken salad served with a hard-boiled egg, tomato, Swiss and American cheeses, and coleslaw on a lettuce leaf.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
Creamy and delicious! Served on toasted white bread.
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad$10.29
Fresh marinated chicken breast carefully grilled and sliced atop crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.
University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care

7500 Challis Road, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
#16 | Nihad's Chicken Salad
Ni’s Chicken Salad | Swiss | Lettuce | Tomato | Whole Grain Bread
