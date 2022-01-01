Chicken sandwiches in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Gus's Carryout
PIZZA
Gus's Carryout
8694 W Grand River Ave, Brighton
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$10.99
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$10.99
Blacken Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Ranch on side,Chips,Soda.
|Greek Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Feta, Black Olives, Red Onion, Greek Dressing.
More about Greecian Island Restaurant
Greecian Island Restaurant
9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$7.09
Crispy chicken tenders in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes on panini bread. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.99
Creamy and delicious! Served on toasted white bread.
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$5.49
5 oz. of fresh marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection and served on a onion roll with lettucce, tomato, and mayo on the side.