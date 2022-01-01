Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Gus's Carryout image

PIZZA

Gus's Carryout

8694 W Grand River Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.2 (307 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Sandwich Combo$10.99
Blackened Chicken Sandwich Combo$10.99
Blacken Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Ranch on side,Chips,Soda.
Greek Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Peppers, Feta, Black Olives, Red Onion, Greek Dressing.
More about Gus's Carryout
Item pic

 

Greecian Island Restaurant

9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.4 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.09
Crispy chicken tenders in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes on panini bread. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
Creamy and delicious! Served on toasted white bread.
Chicken Breast Sandwich$5.49
5 oz. of fresh marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection and served on a onion roll with lettucce, tomato, and mayo on the side.
More about Greecian Island Restaurant
GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE image

 

GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE

201 West Main St, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Slow smoked free range chicken, hand pulled, lightly basted in “G” House sauce & topped with Southern pickles - add house slaw for a buck. Served with Ginopolis’ hand cut chips.
More about GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE

Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton

Turkey Clubs

Salmon

Fish And Chips

Hummus

Cobb Salad

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Cookies

Map

More near Brighton to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston