Cobb salad in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Rollin Stone Wood Fired Pizza
Rollin Stone Wood Fired Pizza
9406 Village Pl Blvd, Brighton
|FAMILY ITALIAN COBB SALAD
|$25.55
More about Gus's Carryout
PIZZA
Gus's Carryout
8694 W Grand River Ave, Brighton
|SM Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 2-3)
|RG Cobb Salad
|$14.99
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 3-4)
|LG Cobb Salad
|$38.99
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese.(Feeds 10-15)