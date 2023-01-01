Curry in Brighton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Pita Way - Brighton

9290 Lee Rd #103, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
-Curry Rice Stew
More about Pita Way - Brighton
Item pic

 

No Thai! Brighton

8367 Grand River Ave, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato Curry$12.00
Potato, white onion, bell pepper, with red curry sauce. Served with a side of white rice
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
Pad Thai Curry$12.00
Rice noodles, pineapple, green onion, sprouts, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
Curry Fried Rice$11.00
Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
More about No Thai! Brighton

