Fish and chips in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Brighton restaurants that serve fish and chips

Greecian Island Restaurant

9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.4 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$13.29
Flaky Atlantic cod hand-dipped in batter, deep-fried golden. Served with fries and one additional side.
More about Greecian Island Restaurant
GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE

201 West Main St, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood - Fish-n-Chips$17.99
Hand breaded cod, seasoned waffle fries, house slaw, served with cornbread.
More about GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE
JEZEBELS

205 West Main Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH N' CHIPS$17.95
Great Lakes Walleye Panko Breaded and Fried Till Golden. Served With Fries.
More about JEZEBELS

