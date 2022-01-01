Fish and chips in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve fish and chips
Greecian Island Restaurant
9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton
|Fish and Chips
|$13.29
Flaky Atlantic cod hand-dipped in batter, deep-fried golden. Served with fries and one additional side.
GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE
201 West Main St, Brighton
|Seafood - Fish-n-Chips
|$17.99
Hand breaded cod, seasoned waffle fries, house slaw, served with cornbread.