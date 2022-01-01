Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Brighton restaurants that serve fried rice

Poke Fresh image

SMOKED SALMON • POKE

Poké Fresh

9864 E Grand River Ave #120, Brighton

Avg 4.7 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice - Side$3.95
More about Poké Fresh
Item pic

 

No Thai! Brighton

8367 Grand River Ave, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Fried Rice$11.00
Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
Drunken Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with basil garlic sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
No Thai Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
More about No Thai! Brighton

