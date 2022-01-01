Mac and cheese in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve mac and cheese
PIZZA
Gus's Carryout
8694 W Grand River Ave, Brighton
|12oz. Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
|Mac & Cheese Family Special
|$28.99
|8oz. Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
Detroit Wing Company
8593 W Grand River Avenue, Brighton
|DWC Mac N Cheese
Greecian Island Restaurant
9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE
201 West Main St, Brighton
|Mac-n-Cheese
|$3.99
House blend of cheeses, backed to perfection, topped with seasoned crumbs.
|Ginopolis’ Famous Mac-n-Cheese
|$14.99
“G” House blend of cheeses, topped with bread crumbs, baked to perfection & served with cornbread. Add a specialty protein for additional charge.
|Mac-n-Cheese
|$6.99
Traditional macaroni, House blend cheeses, topped with seasoned crumbs, baked to perfection.