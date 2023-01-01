Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Consumer pic

 

Label Kitchen & Bar

125 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mahi Tacos$15.00
More about Label Kitchen & Bar
El Arbol image

 

El Arbol

140 W Main Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Mahi Taco$6.00
More about El Arbol

Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton

Cookies

Curry

Sweet Potato Fries

Patty Melts

Baklava

Fish And Chips

Chili

Greek Salad

Map

More near Brighton to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston