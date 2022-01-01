Reuben in Brighton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Greecian Island Restaurant

9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.4 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$7.99
Our house-cooked corned beef with Swiss cheese and tangy sauerkraut on grilled rye, with a side of 1,000 Island.
Turkey Reuben$7.99
Roast turkey breast with melted Swiss cheese and coleslaw on grilled rye. Sided with 1,000 Island.
More about Greecian Island Restaurant
Item pic

 

University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care

7500 Challis Road, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
#19 | Jerry's Reuben
Turkey | Swiss | Coleslaw | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
#18 | Two Way's Reuben
Corned Beef | Coleslaw or Sauerkraut | Swiss | Thousand Island | Rye Bread
More about University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care
GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE image

 

GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE

201 West Main St, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brighton Brisket Reuben$14.99
“G” House brisket, Swiss cheese, house slaw, chipotle ranch on Texas toast. Served with Ginopolis’ hand cut chips.
More about GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE

