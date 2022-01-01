Reuben in Brighton
Brighton restaurants that serve reuben
More about Greecian Island Restaurant
Greecian Island Restaurant
9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton
|Reuben
|$7.99
Our house-cooked corned beef with Swiss cheese and tangy sauerkraut on grilled rye, with a side of 1,000 Island.
|Turkey Reuben
|$7.99
Roast turkey breast with melted Swiss cheese and coleslaw on grilled rye. Sided with 1,000 Island.
More about University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care
University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care
7500 Challis Road, Brighton
|#19 | Jerry's Reuben
Turkey | Swiss | Coleslaw | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
|#18 | Two Way's Reuben
Corned Beef | Coleslaw or Sauerkraut | Swiss | Thousand Island | Rye Bread