Rice pudding in
Brighton
/
Brighton
/
Rice Pudding
Brighton restaurants that serve rice pudding
PIZZA
Gus's Carryout
8694 W Grand River Ave, Brighton
Avg 4.2
(307 reviews)
Rice Pudding
$3.99
More about Gus's Carryout
Greecian Island Restaurant
9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton
Avg 4.4
(594 reviews)
Rice Pudding
$3.19
More about Greecian Island Restaurant
El Arbol
140 W Main Street, Brighton
No reviews yet
Horchata Rice Pudding
$5.00
More about El Arbol
