Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Brighton
/
Brighton
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Brighton restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Greecian Island Restaurant
9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton
Avg 4.4
(594 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.89
More about Greecian Island Restaurant
Stillwater Grill Brighton
503 W. Grand River Ave, Brighton
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.95
More about Stillwater Grill Brighton
Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton
Coleslaw
Turkey Clubs
Quesadillas
Mac And Cheese
Pudding
Nachos
Cookies
Reuben
More near Brighton to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
Fenton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Northville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Walled Lake
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
White Lake
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(143 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(560 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(381 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(563 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(305 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(293 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston