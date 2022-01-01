Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Brighton

Brighton restaurants that serve tacos

Stillwater Grill Brighton

503 W. Grand River Ave, Brighton

Spice Rubbed Fish Tacos$14.95
Grilled flour tortillas, lightly spiced haddock, chipotle slaw, roasted corn pico de gallo, and avocado crema.
El Arbol

140 W Main Street, Brighton

KID TACO BOX$21.00
Includes- chips & queso, ground beef, 4 flour tortillas, spanish rice, cheese quesadilla triangles
No substitutions
Feeds 2-4 kids
TACO BOX FOR 4$45.00
Includes 2 proteins, corn or flour tortillas, limes, pico, cheese, cilantro, shredded lettuce or cabbage slaw
Served with sides of rice, beans, and tortilla chips with house salsa.
No substitutions
Kids Taco$5.00
FLOUR TORTILLA, GROUND BEEF, CHEESE, SERVED WITH SPANISH RICE
