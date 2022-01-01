Tacos in Brighton
Stillwater Grill Brighton
503 W. Grand River Ave, Brighton
|Spice Rubbed Fish Tacos
|$14.95
Grilled flour tortillas, lightly spiced haddock, chipotle slaw, roasted corn pico de gallo, and avocado crema.
El Arbol
140 W Main Street, Brighton
|KID TACO BOX
|$21.00
Includes- chips & queso, ground beef, 4 flour tortillas, spanish rice, cheese quesadilla triangles
No substitutions
Feeds 2-4 kids
|TACO BOX FOR 4
|$45.00
Includes 2 proteins, corn or flour tortillas, limes, pico, cheese, cilantro, shredded lettuce or cabbage slaw
Served with sides of rice, beans, and tortilla chips with house salsa.
No substitutions
|Kids Taco
|$5.00
FLOUR TORTILLA, GROUND BEEF, CHEESE, SERVED WITH SPANISH RICE