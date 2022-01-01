Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Brighton

Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Gus's Carryout image

PIZZA

Gus's Carryout

8694 W Grand River Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.2 (307 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich Combo$10.99
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Soda.
Turkey Sandwich$8.99
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,
More about Gus's Carryout
Item pic

 

Greecian Island Restaurant

9994 E Grand River Ave, Brighton

Avg 4.4 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Turkey Sandwich$12.99
Turkey Breast Sandwich$7.39
Deli turkey with lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a panini sub bun.
More about Greecian Island Restaurant
Picasso @ BCSC Café image

 

University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care

7500 Challis Road, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich Boxed Lunch$10.50
Gluten Free Turkey Sandwich Boxed Lunch$10.50
More about University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care

