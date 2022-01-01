Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Brighton

Go
Brighton restaurants
Toast

Brighton restaurants that serve wontons

Item pic

 

No Thai! Brighton

8367 Grand River Ave, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Wontons$5.00
Cream cheese, crabmeat, scallions in fried wonton skin, with homemade plum sauce
*wrapper contains flour
More about No Thai! Brighton
JEZEBELS image

 

JEZEBELS

205 West Main Street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
WONTON SNICKERS$5.95
More about JEZEBELS

Browse other tasty dishes in Brighton

Chicken Salad

Chili

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Cookies

Greek Salad

Waffles

Map

More near Brighton to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (563 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston