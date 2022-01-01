Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Wontons in
Brighton
/
Brighton
/
Wontons
Brighton restaurants that serve wontons
No Thai! Brighton
8367 Grand River Ave, Brighton
No reviews yet
Crab Wontons
$5.00
Cream cheese, crabmeat, scallions in fried wonton skin, with homemade plum sauce
*wrapper contains flour
More about No Thai! Brighton
JEZEBELS
205 West Main Street, Brighton
No reviews yet
WONTON SNICKERS
$5.95
More about JEZEBELS
