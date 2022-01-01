Go
Brighton Bodega

Brighton Bodega

TAPAS

328 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.5 (282 reviews)

Popular Items

CURLY FRIES$6.00
SEARED SCALLOPS$22.00
CRAB PORCINI + BUTTER BEAN RAGU | SALSA VERDE
NASHVILLE CHICKEN BUNS$15.00
PICKLES | BUTTERMILK RANCH | MICRO CELERY
FRIED CHICKEN + PINEAPPLE EGG FRIED RICE$19.00
CRAB CHIPS | CURRY SAUCE
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER/FRIES$17.00
LTOP | COMEBACK SAUCE | HAWAIIAN BUN | CURLY FRIES | TRUFFLE KETCHUP
PAN FRIED PESTO STUFFED GNOCCHI$14.00
YELLOW TOMATO SAUCE | SPINACH | RICOTTA
DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER$17.00
COMEBACK SAUCE | LTOP | HAWAIIAN BUN | CURLY FRIES | TRUFFLE KETCHUP
KOREAN FRIED CAULIFLOWER BUNS$14.00
KIMCHI | GOCHUJANG MAYO | NORI
OYSTERS$3.00
WELLFLEET, MA
328 Washington St

Brighton MA

Sunday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
