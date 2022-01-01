Go
Brightside Cafe and Deli

We start bright and early each morning preparing exceptional ingredients to deliver a Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch experience that feels good and tastes even better.
Whether catching up with friends over a leisurely mid-morning breakfast, making big decisions over lunch with co-workers, or simply grabbing pancakes with your favorite kiddo, Brightside Cafe & Deli is where delicious food, exceptional service and a positive inspirational theme meet.
Since 2018, owners and brothers, Juan and Erik Munoz have been wowing customers in Sioux City and throughout the Siouxland area with fresh classic favorites.
If you haven’t visited us yet, now is the time to see what you have been missing.

525 4th St, Sioux City

Popular Items

Fries$2.39
The Grizzly (Meat Lover)$10.59
(Meat Lover) Loaded with Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Cheese this Omelet is Sure to Fill You Up!
Chicken Strip Basket$7.59
Hand Breaded Chicken Strips Served with Fries and Dipping Sauce
Brightside Club$6.79
Smoked Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey & Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese & Mayo
Ranch
The Reuben$7.27
California Club$6.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Avocado Spread
Classic Burrito$5.79
Bacon, Sausage or Ham
Feed It Forward Meal$7.49
Fountain Drink$2.67
Location

525 4th St, Sioux City

Sioux City IA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

