Go
Toast

Briki Cafe

Mediterranean cafe, specializing in breakfast and grilled kabobs, gyros, salads.

1453 Lake St • $$

Avg 4.2 (479 reviews)

Popular Items

YES- Togo Silverware
Village Salad$13.00
NO- Togo Silverware
Ancient Grain Bowl$14.00
Gyro Flight$15.00
Greek Salad$13.00
Cup of Soup$3.50
Bowl of Soup$4.50
Pita$13.00
Peanut Butter Smoothie$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1453 Lake St

Addison IL

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lucia Rose

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Millie's Pancake Shoppe

No reviews yet

Serving Addison's Best Breakfast and Lunch, since 1959!

Moxy Pub & Plate

No reviews yet

Unique, homemade food from the head, heart, and hands of our staff.

Granny's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Whether it's a quick bite, catching up with friends/family, work meeting, leisure weekend visit, whatever the occasion, Granny's Addison knows a good meal can go a long way in your day! That's why we are proud to provide you and your families with homemade specialty and trademark dishes.
Homemade is the best way!
Your family-owned and operated local Granny's Restaurant of Addison, Illinois!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston