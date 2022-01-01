Go
Red Arrow Coffee

Wander through the garden gates, 7 days a week, from 7 am – 2 pm to our little garden studio to find us pulling espresso and serving up a cup of joe in a quaint, fast & casual coffee shop. Red Arrow Coffee is proud to be your neighbor.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

425 NW Market ST

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)

Popular Items

Scone - Sweet$4.00
Flavor changes daily.
Ham Sandwich$13.00
house smoked ham, marinated broccoli, hot mustard
Grain Salad$12.00
einka farro, soy pickled egg, raw and fermented vegetables, miso vinaigrette
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
Housemade Granola$7.00
Oats, almonds, sunflower seeds, coconut, raisins, cherries, currants, maple syrup, grapeseed oil, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger
*depending on the type of milk selected, can be dairy free.
Caffe Latte - Medium$4.50
Smoked Salmon Toast$14.00
hot smoked salmon, creme fraiche, onion, dill, za'atar
Spring Vegetable Frittata$10.00
chevre, green salad
Egg Sandwich$9.00
brioche bun, fried eggs, beecher’s cheddar, harissa
add bacon +$3
Bread - Regular (butter, salt & pepper)$7.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper.
*Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
Cauliflower Soup - Cup$8.00
walnuts, brown butter, smoked chili
*Can be be made dairy free/vegan by request.
*Cannot be made allium or soy free.
Location

425 NW Market ST

Seattle WA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
