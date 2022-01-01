Go
Brimstone PNW Smokehouse

Located in downtown Gig Harbor, the food here at Brimstone is inspired by BBQ flavors found around the country and we add our PNW twist. Also on the menu; Tacos, Nachos, Donuts, Mac & Cheese.

BBQ

7707 Pioneer Way • $$

Avg 4.4 (335 reviews)

Popular Items

Jacks Magic Beans$3.00
Million Dollar Corn Bread$7.00
cornbread topped with honey & butter
Mac Daddy$9.00
creamy beechers cheese noodles
Knife + Fork MEDIUM$38.00
Medium – three meats, 3 sides
Brimstone Nachos$18.00
pulled pork, shredded yardbird, brisket, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guac, olives, radishes, pickled red onions, beans, bbq sauces, cilantro lime sauce
1 Lb Ribs$22.00
Knife + Fork SMALL$26.00
Small – two meats, 2 sides
Street Cart Corn Cob$6.00
grilled corn on the cob coated with a mixture of cotija cheese, mayo, sour cream, chile powder & lime
Texas Twinkie$10.00
Cream cheese & brisket stuffed into a jalapeno, wrapped in bacon, smoked and finished with a glaze of our Sassy Sauce.
1 Lb Brisket$23.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7707 Pioneer Way

Gig Harbor WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
