Go
Toast

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

14575 SW 5th St • $$

Avg 4 (823 reviews)

Popular Items

BRG Burger$17.00
1/2 lb Burger served on a challah bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo.
Cedar Plank Salmon$29.00
Signature Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.00
Classic Spinach Dip topped with parmesan cheese served with a side of pico de gallo and tortilla chips.
Coconut Shrimp Roll$16.00
Half Slab$21.00
Pork Ribs cooked on our woodfire grill topped with barbecue sauce
Steak Sandwich$20.00
Marinated filet mignon tips, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, swiss cheese and crispy onions served with a creamy horseradish sauce
EXTRA CHIPS
Tuna App$18.00
Salmon Roll$16.00
Bread Pudding$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14575 SW 5th St

Pembroke Pines FL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Casa Espana

No reviews yet

Spanish Cuisine

Unit B Eatery + Spirits

No reviews yet

Unit B Eatery + Spirits, a new casually sophisticated restaurant from chef Harry Capacetti, is located at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens. This fashionable, intimate eatery is the sister restaurant to the Unit B speakeasy concept in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant's interior embraces the Unit B brand aesthetic with posh lighting, chic furnishings and rich finished millwork. The restaurant’s New American small plate menu fuses international flavors and techniques, while focusing on unique palate and table pour experiences. Unit B also encompasses a gorgeous bar, with hand-crafted cocktails and creative libations.

Agave Bandido

No reviews yet

We are Agave Bandido! Your new favorite Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar!

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston