Brimstone Woodfire Grill

Unit B Eatery + Spirits

No reviews yet

Unit B Eatery + Spirits, a new casually sophisticated restaurant from chef Harry Capacetti, is located at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens. This fashionable, intimate eatery is the sister restaurant to the Unit B speakeasy concept in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant's interior embraces the Unit B brand aesthetic with posh lighting, chic furnishings and rich finished millwork. The restaurant’s New American small plate menu fuses international flavors and techniques, while focusing on unique palate and table pour experiences. Unit B also encompasses a gorgeous bar, with hand-crafted cocktails and creative libations.

