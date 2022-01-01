Go
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

106 8th Ave. • $$

Avg 4.5 (992 reviews)

Popular Items

HALF CHICKEN$18.29
Our juicy, 24-hour brined HALF CHICKEN, fire grilled and brushed with our signature Blackened-chili Garlic Sauce, a slice of grilled brioche toast and two ( 2 ) of your favorite sides.
SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI WITH FRIES$12.89
Crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Tossed in our **SPICY BLACKENED-CHILI SPICE** Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
53rd STREET BOWL$10.39
Signature pulled chicken, coconut brown rice, kale and romaine mix, pickled red onions, cucumbers, chives, white sauce drizzle
CANNED SODA$2.63
ORIGINAL BUTTERMILK WITH FRENCH FRIES$11.89
Crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
ORIGINAL BUTTERMILK$8.89
Crispy tenders, brined, marinated in chili-seasoned buttermilk, then coated in a special seasoned flour and fried. Served with a slice of grilled brioche toast.
BONELESS BREAST$14.49
Our juicy, 24-hour brined BONELESS BREAST, fire grilled and brushed with our signature Blackened-chili Garlic Sauce, a slice of grilled brioche toast and two ( 2 ) of your favorite sides.
THE CHARRED BOWL$12.39
Signature pulled chicken, charred broccoli, charred sweet potato, coconut brown rice, signature sauce on the side
MSG with one ( 1 ) side$13.98
Sweet chili dipped, scallion and sweet soy mayo, sesame seeds, and scallions. ( The "Yes there is MSG, no we will not make it without." )
SIGNATURE THIGH 1/4$13.89
Our juicy, 24-hour brined THIGH 1/4, fire grilled and brushed with our signature Blackened-chili Garlic Sauce, a slice of grilled brioche toast and two ( 2 ) of your favorite sides.

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

106 8th Ave.

New York NY

Sunday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
