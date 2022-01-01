Go
Brine Oyster Bar

New England's first oyster, crudo and chop bar.

17 State Street

BISTRO MENU$35.00
DESIGNED PER PERSON: First Course choice of Char Crudo or Chestnut Soup. Second Course choice of Pork Chop or Clam Vongole. All orders will come with Cheesecake as Third Course.
Bottle of White$25.00
Tasting Menu$75.00
PER PERSON. Meal Includes Composed Oysters, Beef Tartare, Halibut Crudo, Cacio e Pepe, Hot Oil Fluke, Wagyu Bavette, and Flourless Chocolate Cake.
Brine Signature Burger$18.00
8 oz Wagyu Beef, Brioche Bun, Taleggio, BBQ Aioli, Caramelized Onions, Bread + Butter Pickled Jalapeno
Bottle of Red$25.00
17 State Street

Newburyport MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Sea Level Oyster Bar

Boasting spectacular views of the Merrimack River on our seasonal
patio. Featuring fresh seafood, raw bar, pizzas and sandwiches, 20 craft beers and cocktails.
**For guests with food allergies please call the restaurant at 978-462-8862**

Bar 25 Newburyport

Plum Island Coffee

The Grog

