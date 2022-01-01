Brine Oyster Bar
New England's first oyster, crudo and chop bar.
17 State Street
Popular Items
Location
Newburyport MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
