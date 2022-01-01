Go
Bringleton's Coffee House

A full service coffee house that offers all your fresh coffee and espresso needs! We have a full lunch and dessert menu. We serve a limited breakfast from 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM. Lunch is served from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM.

SOUPS

126 N Mecklenburg Ave • $

Avg 4.9 (209 reviews)

Popular Items

Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Panini$7.40
Our fire grilled chicken breast is sliced and smothered in our house made chipotle sauce, cheddar, and smoked bacon. This sandwich is a customer favorite!
Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch Salad$11.00
This salad is a customer favorite! Fresh, crisp romaine and baby spinach come topped with shredded cheese blend, crispy bacon, and a 6 oz grilled chicken breast. Our house made ranch dressing is unlike any ranch you've ever tried!
Latte$2.00
Flatbread Combo Meal$8.00
Frappe$5.29
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Panini$7.40
Our delicious sliced, grilled chicken breast topped with smoked bacon, cheddar, and house-made ranch is a customer top pick!
French Dip$9.00
Our French Dip comes on an 8 inch hoagie roll, stuffed with the highest quality rare roast beef that's sliced fresh in house daily, swiss cheese, and house made aioli. This sandwich comes with our house made au jus for dipping.
Deluxe Chef Salad$11.00
Meet your new favorite chef salad; a flavorful masterpiece and must try! A generous portion of fresh, crisp romaine and baby spinach, topped with with Boars Head ham & turkey breast, shredded cheeses, bacon, boiled eggs, and all the veggies! Our house made avocado ranch takes this salad to the next level!
Sweetened Iced Tea
Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips$1.59
Attributes and Amenities

Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

126 N Mecklenburg Ave

South Hill VA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
