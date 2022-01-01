Brinx
Espresso And Cocktail Bar. Locally Roasted Brew Coffees. Loose leaf teas. Locally baked pastries and breads. Light lunch. All handcrafted, carefully selected ingredients.
53 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
53 Main Street
Torrington CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
CRUMBS by Toast & Co
Coffee shop and breakfast, lunch and smoothies.
Sasso's Coal Fired Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Salt 2.0 - Torrington
Bowls, burritos, wraps and much more! A quickservice restaurant located in downtown Torrington next door to the Warner Theatre. Order online or walk in and pick a table! Serving lunch and dinner daily.
Bad Dog Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!