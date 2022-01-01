Go
Espresso And Cocktail Bar. Locally Roasted Brew Coffees. Loose leaf teas. Locally baked pastries and breads. Light lunch. All handcrafted, carefully selected ingredients.

53 Main Street

Popular Items

Americano$4.00
Double Shot of Espresso and 10oz of hot water.
The Croque$6.00
Ami's french toast bagel, black forest ham, egg, havarti cheese, with a smear of grainy mustard.
Nate's Special$5.75
Ami's cinnamon raisin bagel, bacon, egg, cheese, and chipotle mayo.
Avocado Toast$8.00
Smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, feta, everything seasoning, on Bakehouse multigrain.
Chai$6.00
Housemade Chai served with milk of choice. Hot or Iced
Turkey Sandwich$9.50
Sliced Turkey, provolone, tomato, red onion, pesto mayo on Focaccia.
The Classic$5.75
Ami's everything bagel, egg, bacon, and cheese.
The Vegetarian$6.00
Ami's everything bagel, egg, cheese, avocado, pesto mayo, micro greens.
Latte$5.00
Double shot of espresso and steamed milk of choice.
Location

53 Main Street

Torrington CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
