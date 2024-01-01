Chicken salad in Brisbane
Brisbane restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about 7 Mile House
7 Mile House
2800 Bayshore Blvd., Brisbane
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Fried chicken tenders in Japanese breadcrumbs, bacon, croutons, tomatoes, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese and bleu cheese dressing.
More about Brisbane Lunch Truck
SANDWICHES
Brisbane Lunch Truck
3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005, Brisbane
|Lemon Grass Chicken Salad
|$16.50
Grilled and marinated sliced chicken breast atop our house salad mix tossed with our citrus dressing. Topped with pickled carrots and fried shallots, served with buttered baguette and star cookie.
Note: Marinade contains fish sauce