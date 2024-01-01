Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Brisbane

Brisbane restaurants
Brisbane restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

7 Mile House

2800 Bayshore Blvd., Brisbane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$18.00
Fried chicken tenders in Japanese breadcrumbs, bacon, croutons, tomatoes, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese and bleu cheese dressing.
More about 7 Mile House
Brisbane Lunch Truck image

SANDWICHES

Brisbane Lunch Truck

3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005, Brisbane

Avg 4.9 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Grass Chicken Salad$16.50
Grilled and marinated sliced chicken breast atop our house salad mix tossed with our citrus dressing. Topped with pickled carrots and fried shallots, served with buttered baguette and star cookie.
Note: Marinade contains fish sauce
More about Brisbane Lunch Truck

