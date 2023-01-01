Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Brisbane

Go
Brisbane restaurants
Toast

Brisbane restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

7 Mile House

2800 Bayshore Blvd., Brisbane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie (1 slice)$9.00
Made with yummy Graham Cracker crust this tart & creamy key lime pie is made with love by Mom Cleo!
Calamansi Lime Pie$9.00
Mom Cleo’s version of the Key Lime Pie
made with Calamansi (Philippine lime) with vanilla ice cream
Only available every October during Filipino American Histoy Month!
More about 7 Mile House
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Brisbane Lunch Truck - 3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005

3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005, Brisbane

Avg 4.9 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie Meal$18.00
Tender chunks of chicken and vegetables in a creamy thyme sauce, topped with flaky pastry.
PLEASE NOTE: This item is available from 4:00pm-6:00pm on Fridays only. Advance orders recommended
More about Brisbane Lunch Truck - 3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005

Browse other tasty dishes in Brisbane

Chili

Salmon Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Patty Melts

Prawns

Map

More near Brisbane to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Pacifica

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (214 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (54 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (429 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (669 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (169 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston