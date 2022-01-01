Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Prawns in
Brisbane
/
Brisbane
/
Prawns
Brisbane restaurants that serve prawns
7 Mile House
2800 Bayshore Blvd., Brisbane
No reviews yet
Deep Fried Prawns
$17.00
Jumbo tiger prawns battered in Japanese breadcrumbs with our tartar sauce and French fries.
More about 7 Mile House
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Na Na's Kitchen
301 Visitacion Ave, Brisbane
Avg 4.6
(71 reviews)
Walnut Prawns
$14.95
More about Na Na's Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Brisbane
Patty Melts
Salmon
Salmon Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Brisbane to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(530 restaurants)
San Mateo
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Emeryville
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Burlingame
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Alameda
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Sausalito
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Pacifica
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
South San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
San Bruno
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(530 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(164 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(31 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(273 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(557 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston