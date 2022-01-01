Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Brisbane

Brisbane restaurants
Brisbane restaurants that serve prawns

7 Mile House

2800 Bayshore Blvd., Brisbane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deep Fried Prawns$17.00
Jumbo tiger prawns battered in Japanese breadcrumbs with our tartar sauce and French fries.
More about 7 Mile House
Na Na's Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Na Na's Kitchen

301 Visitacion Ave, Brisbane

Avg 4.6 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Walnut Prawns$14.95
More about Na Na's Kitchen

