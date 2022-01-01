Salmon in Brisbane
Brisbane restaurants that serve salmon
More about 7 Mile House
7 Mile House
2800 Bayshore Blvd., Brisbane
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.00
Grilled to perfection with herb butter sauce served with mashed potatoes and steamed veggies.
|Kenny's Salmon Vinaigrette Salad
|$19.00
Fresh grilled salmon over a bed of spring greens, beets, carrots, tomato, black olives, cucumber, onion with vinaigrette dressing.
More about Brisbane Lunch Truck
SANDWICHES
Brisbane Lunch Truck
3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005, Brisbane
|Fresh Salmon Salad
|$15.00
A generous portion of our house salad mix, tossed with fresh veggies and our citrus vinaigrette. Topped with chilled grilled salmon pieces, pickled red onion and fried capers
|Salmon Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
Fresh, sustainable Atlantic salmon cake accompanied by a dill-yogurt sauce, served on a Kaiser roll with crisp lettuce and red onions.
|Salmon Bento
|$15.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon pieces