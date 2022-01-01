Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Brisbane

Brisbane restaurants
Brisbane restaurants that serve salmon

7 Mile House

2800 Bayshore Blvd., Brisbane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$19.00
Grilled to perfection with herb butter sauce served with mashed potatoes and steamed veggies.
Kenny's Salmon Vinaigrette Salad$19.00
Fresh grilled salmon over a bed of spring greens, beets, carrots, tomato, black olives, cucumber, onion with vinaigrette dressing.
More about 7 Mile House
SANDWICHES

Brisbane Lunch Truck

3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005, Brisbane

Avg 4.9 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Salmon Salad$15.00
A generous portion of our house salad mix, tossed with fresh veggies and our citrus vinaigrette. Topped with chilled grilled salmon pieces, pickled red onion and fried capers
Salmon Cake Sandwich$16.00
Fresh, sustainable Atlantic salmon cake accompanied by a dill-yogurt sauce, served on a Kaiser roll with crisp lettuce and red onions.
Salmon Bento$15.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon pieces
More about Brisbane Lunch Truck

